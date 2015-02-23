Soccer-FIFA looks to ease the fixture burden on players
ZURICH, March 23 FIFA needs to take care of the players when it plans the next international match calendar, the head of a key committee at soccer's governing body told Reuters on Thursday.
Feb 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Czech championship matches on Monday Monday, February 23 Sparta Prague 4 Marila Pribram 1 Saturday, February 21 Bohemians 1905 0 Vysocina Jihlava 0 Mlada Boleslav 2 Hradec Kralove 2 Teplice 1 Banik Ostrava 0 Slovan Liberec 1 Slavia Prague 3 Viktoria Plzen 6 Ceske Budejovice 0 Brno 0 FK Dukla Praha 1 Friday, February 20 Slovacko 1 Jablonec 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Viktoria Plzen 17 13 2 2 39 12 41 2 Sparta Prague 17 13 1 3 30 8 40 ------------------------- 3 Jablonec 17 11 3 3 32 15 36 4 Mlada Boleslav 17 8 3 6 23 14 27 ------------------------- 5 Teplice 17 6 6 5 25 20 24 6 Slavia Prague 17 6 5 6 24 23 23 7 FK Dukla Praha 17 6 5 6 19 24 23 8 Banik Ostrava 17 6 4 7 12 21 22 9 Slovacko 17 6 3 8 26 26 21 10 Vysocina Jihlava 17 5 4 8 15 22 19 11 Marila Pribram 17 5 4 8 20 28 19 12 Bohemians 1905 17 5 3 9 20 26 18 13 Ceske Budejovice 17 4 6 7 15 36 18 14 Brno 17 4 4 9 17 25 16 ------------------------- 15 Slovan Liberec 17 2 9 6 20 21 15 16 Hradec Kralove 17 2 6 9 14 30 12 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 15-16: Relegation
PARIS, March 23 Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has asked France coach Didier Deschamps for an explanation on why he was not selected for Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg.