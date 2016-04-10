April 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Czech championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 10
Sparta Prague 2 Pribram 1
Saturday, April 9
Banik Ostrava 2 Slovacko 1
Fastav Zlin 1 Viktoria Plzen 2
Mlada Boleslav 2 FK Dukla Praha 2
Slavia Prague 0 Jablonec 0
Slovan Liberec 2 Sigma Olomouc 1
Vysocina Jihlava 2 Teplice 1
Friday, April 8
Brno 2 Bohemians 1905 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Viktoria Plzen 24 20 2 2 49 15 62
2 Sparta Prague 23 17 2 4 48 16 53
-------------------------
3 Mlada Boleslav 24 13 7 4 52 31 46
4 Slovan Liberec 24 13 6 5 37 25 45
-------------------------
5 Slavia Prague 24 11 7 6 32 21 40
-------------------------
6 Brno 24 11 4 9 28 30 37
7 Slovacko 24 10 3 11 31 39 33
8 Jablonec 24 7 10 7 38 29 31
9 FK Dukla Praha 23 6 8 9 30 32 26
10 Teplice 24 7 5 12 31 39 26
11 Vysocina Jihlava 24 7 5 12 25 43 26
12 Bohemians 1905 24 5 10 9 26 32 25
13 Fastav Zlin 24 7 4 13 25 40 25
14 Pribram 24 7 3 14 29 44 24
-------------------------
15 Sigma Olomouc 24 4 8 12 24 39 20
16 Banik Ostrava 24 3 2 19 23 53 11
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation