Soccer-Real Madrid's Lucas Silva joins Cruzeiro on 18-month loan
MADRID, Jan 31 Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Silva has rejoined former club Cruzeiro on an 18-month loan deal, the Spanish side announced on Tuesday.
Aug 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Czech championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 28 Pribram 0 Slovan Liberec 1 FK Dukla Praha 0 Sparta Prague 2 Viktoria Plzen 3 Slavia Prague 1 Saturday, August 27 Brno 1 Slovacko 0 Friday, August 26 Bohemians 1905 2 Jablonec 0 Mlada Boleslav 2 Hradec Kralove 0 Vysocina Jihlava 0 Teplice 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sparta Prague 5 4 1 0 10 2 13 2 Mlada Boleslav 5 4 0 1 9 3 12 ------------------------- 3 Fastav Zlin 4 3 1 0 8 3 10 4 Viktoria Plzen 5 3 1 1 9 5 10 ------------------------- 5 Teplice 5 2 2 1 4 2 8 ------------------------- 6 MFK Karvina 4 2 1 1 8 8 7 7 Jablonec 5 2 1 2 9 11 7 8 Brno 4 1 3 0 2 1 6 9 Hradec Kralove 5 2 0 3 5 7 6 10 Slavia Prague 4 1 2 1 7 6 5 11 Slovacko 5 1 2 2 8 8 5 12 Slovan Liberec 5 1 2 2 3 6 5 13 FK Dukla Praha 5 1 1 3 6 7 4 14 Bohemians 1905 5 1 1 3 3 8 4 ------------------------- 15 Vysocina Jihlava 5 0 2 3 3 7 2 16 Pribram 5 0 0 5 0 10 0 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, August 29 Fastav Zlin v MFK Karvina (1600)
LIBREVILLE, Jan 31 Burkina Faso's coach Paulo Duarte will draw confidence from a call from mentor Jose Mourinho on the eve of Wednesday's African Nations Cup semi-final against Egypt, he said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA, Jan 31 Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has promised that his team will not hold back when they visit Atletico Madrid for the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final on Wednesday.