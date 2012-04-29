Soccer-Three players among 18 people on La Liga match-fixing charges
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
April 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Czech championship on Sunday. Bohemians 1905 2 Marila Pribram 0 FK Dukla Praha 1 Mlada Boleslav 2 Jablonec 2 Hradec Kralove 0 Saturday, April 28 Slovacko 0 Teplice 0 Banik Ostrava 3 Viktoria Zizkov 1 Ceske Budejovice 0 Slovan Liberec 4 Friday, April 27 Sparta Prague 1 Sigma Olomouc 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Slovan Liberec 27 19 4 4 66 29 61 ------------------------- 2 Sparta Prague 27 18 3 6 46 24 57 3 Viktoria Plzen 26 16 5 5 57 33 53 ------------------------- 4 Mlada Boleslav 27 14 5 8 46 32 47 ------------------------- 5 FK Dukla Praha 27 11 8 8 40 28 41 6 Teplice 27 11 8 8 31 29 41 7 Jablonec 27 11 6 10 53 37 39 8 Marila Pribram 27 11 6 10 43 45 39 9 Slovacko 27 10 4 13 23 31 34 10 Ceske Budejovice 27 8 8 11 29 46 32 11 Hradec Kralove 27 8 6 13 20 30 30 12 Slavia Prague 26 6 10 10 20 27 28 13 Sigma Olomouc 27 9 9 9 37 35 27 14 Bohemians 1905 27 6 5 16 19 50 23 ------------------------- 15 Banik Ostrava 27 5 6 16 25 46 21 16 Viktoria Zizkov 27 4 3 20 19 52 15 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, April 30 Viktoria Plzen v Slavia Prague (1600)
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.
Feb 16 Massimiliano Allegri faces a conundrum as he looks to steer Juventus towards their sixth successive league title and the status of legends.