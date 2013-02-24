Feb 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Czech championship matches on Sunday Sunday, February 24 Mlada Boleslav 1 Marila Pribram 0 Sigma Olomouc 2 Slavia Prague 1 Sparta Prague 4 Slovacko 0 Saturday, February 23 Banik Ostrava 0 Ceske Budejovice 0 Slovan Liberec 1 Jablonec 0 Friday, February 22 Teplice 1 FK Dukla Praha 1 Vysocina Jihlava 0 Hradec Kralove 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Viktoria Plzen 16 10 4 2 27 11 34 ------------------------- 2 Sparta Prague 17 10 4 3 27 12 34 3 Jablonec 17 9 5 3 29 17 32 ------------------------- 4 Sigma Olomouc 17 8 6 3 26 16 30 ------------------------- 5 Mlada Boleslav 17 8 3 6 20 20 27 6 FK Dukla Praha 17 5 8 4 27 23 23 7 Slovan Liberec 17 6 4 7 23 25 22 8 Brno 16 6 3 7 20 27 21 9 Slovacko 17 5 5 7 21 24 20 10 Vysocina Jihlava 17 4 8 5 21 27 20 11 Slavia Prague 17 4 6 7 20 21 18 12 Banik Ostrava 17 4 6 7 22 28 18 13 Hradec Kralove 17 3 8 6 17 20 17 14 Teplice 17 4 5 8 18 26 17 ------------------------- 15 Ceske Budejovice 17 4 4 9 15 23 16 16 Marila Pribram 17 2 7 8 12 25 13 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, February 25 Brno v Viktoria Plzen (1700)