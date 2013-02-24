Feb 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Czech championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 24
Mlada Boleslav 1 Marila Pribram 0
Sigma Olomouc 2 Slavia Prague 1
Sparta Prague 4 Slovacko 0
Saturday, February 23
Banik Ostrava 0 Ceske Budejovice 0
Slovan Liberec 1 Jablonec 0
Friday, February 22
Teplice 1 FK Dukla Praha 1
Vysocina Jihlava 0 Hradec Kralove 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Viktoria Plzen 16 10 4 2 27 11 34
-------------------------
2 Sparta Prague 17 10 4 3 27 12 34
3 Jablonec 17 9 5 3 29 17 32
-------------------------
4 Sigma Olomouc 17 8 6 3 26 16 30
-------------------------
5 Mlada Boleslav 17 8 3 6 20 20 27
6 FK Dukla Praha 17 5 8 4 27 23 23
7 Slovan Liberec 17 6 4 7 23 25 22
8 Brno 16 6 3 7 20 27 21
9 Slovacko 17 5 5 7 21 24 20
10 Vysocina Jihlava 17 4 8 5 21 27 20
11 Slavia Prague 17 4 6 7 20 21 18
12 Banik Ostrava 17 4 6 7 22 28 18
13 Hradec Kralove 17 3 8 6 17 20 17
14 Teplice 17 4 5 8 18 26 17
-------------------------
15 Ceske Budejovice 17 4 4 9 15 23 16
16 Marila Pribram 17 2 7 8 12 25 13
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, February 25
Brno v Viktoria Plzen (1700)