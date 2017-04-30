Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 on Thursday, June 15
We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams begin improving their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)
April 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Czech championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 30 Teplice 2 Slovacko 2 MFK Karvina 4 Hradec Kralove 2 Slavia Prague 1 Jablonec 1 Saturday, April 29 Fastav Zlin 1 Mlada Boleslav 2 Viktoria Plzen 2 FK Dukla Praha 0 Friday, April 28 Pribram 1 Sparta Prague 2 Vysocina Jihlava 3 Brno 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Slavia Prague 26 17 8 1 54 18 59 2 Viktoria Plzen 26 18 5 3 39 16 59 ------------------------- 3 Sparta Prague 26 14 7 5 41 22 49 4 Mlada Boleslav 26 12 9 5 40 27 45 ------------------------- 5 Teplice 26 11 8 7 35 24 41 ------------------------- 6 Fastav Zlin 26 10 8 8 32 29 38 7 Jablonec 26 8 9 9 38 35 33 8 MFK Karvina 26 9 5 12 37 43 32 9 FK Dukla Praha 26 8 6 12 32 32 30 10 Slovacko 26 6 12 8 26 33 30 11 Slovan Liberec 25 7 8 10 21 25 29 12 Brno 26 4 14 8 27 38 26 13 Bohemians 1905 25 6 7 12 18 30 25 14 Vysocina Jihlava 26 5 8 13 21 41 23 ------------------------- 15 Hradec Kralove 26 6 3 17 24 45 21 16 Pribram 26 6 3 17 25 52 21 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, May 1 Slovan Liberec v Bohemians 1905 (1530)
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 Deportivo Municipal 1 Union Comercio 0 Juan Aurich 1 Universitario 1 Tuesday, June 13 Real Garcilaso 1 Sporting Cristal 0 Sport Huancayo 2 Academia Cantolao 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 UTC 3 2 1 0 5 1 7 ------------------------- 2 Ayacucho FC 3 2 1 0 8 5 7 3 Sport Huancayo 4 2 1 1 5 3
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 Clan Juvenil 2 Emelec 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Delfin 18 10 8 0 26 10 38 ------------------------- 2 Independiente del Valle 18 10 5 3 26 14 35 3 Emelec 16 8 8 0 24 12 32 4 Barcelona SC 16 9 4 3 27 14 31 5 Deportivo Cuenca 18 6 7 5 21 19 25 6 Macara