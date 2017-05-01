May 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Czech championship matches on Monday
Monday, May 1
Slovan Liberec 4 Bohemians 1905 1
Sunday, April 30
Teplice 2 Slovacko 2
MFK Karvina 4 Hradec Kralove 2
Slavia Prague 1 Jablonec 1
Saturday, April 29
Fastav Zlin 1 Mlada Boleslav 2
Viktoria Plzen 2 FK Dukla Praha 0
Friday, April 28
Pribram 1 Sparta Prague 2
Vysocina Jihlava 3 Brno 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Slavia Prague 26 17 8 1 54 18 59
2 Viktoria Plzen 26 18 5 3 39 16 59
-------------------------
3 Sparta Prague 26 14 7 5 41 22 49
4 Mlada Boleslav 26 12 9 5 40 27 45
-------------------------
5 Teplice 26 11 8 7 35 24 41
-------------------------
6 Fastav Zlin 26 10 8 8 32 29 38
7 Jablonec 26 8 9 9 38 35 33
8 Slovan Liberec 26 8 8 10 25 26 32
9 MFK Karvina 26 9 5 12 37 43 32
10 FK Dukla Praha 26 8 6 12 32 32 30
11 Slovacko 26 6 12 8 26 33 30
12 Brno 26 4 14 8 27 38 26
13 Bohemians 1905 26 6 7 13 19 34 25
14 Vysocina Jihlava 26 5 8 13 21 41 23
-------------------------
15 Hradec Kralove 26 6 3 17 24 45 21
16 Pribram 26 6 3 17 25 52 21
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation