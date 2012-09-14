Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Sept 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Czech championship matches on Friday Friday, September 14 Jablonec 2 Marila Pribram 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sparta Prague 6 5 1 0 13 5 16 ------------------------- 2 Jablonec 7 4 2 1 16 7 14 3 Viktoria Plzen 6 4 1 1 15 6 13 ------------------------- 4 Slovan Liberec 6 3 2 1 10 4 11 ------------------------- 5 Brno 6 3 1 2 9 13 10 6 Sigma Olomouc 6 2 3 1 7 5 9 7 Vysocina Jihlava 6 1 5 0 10 8 8 8 Slavia Prague 6 1 4 1 11 7 7 9 Mlada Boleslav 6 2 1 3 6 9 7 10 Slovacko 6 2 1 3 6 10 7 11 FK Dukla Praha 6 1 3 2 11 11 6 12 Banik Ostrava 6 1 2 3 7 11 5 13 Teplice 6 1 2 3 3 11 5 14 Hradec Kralove 6 0 4 2 5 9 4 ------------------------- 15 Marila Pribram 7 0 4 3 5 11 4 16 Ceske Budejovice 6 1 0 5 6 13 3 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, September 15 Viktoria Plzen v Sparta Prague (1300) Slovacko v Mlada Boleslav (1700) Ceske Budejovice v FK Dukla Praha (1700) Sunday, September 16 Hradec Kralove v Brno (1500) Sigma Olomouc v Slovan Liberec (1515) Monday, September 17 Vysocina Jihlava v Banik Ostrava (1600)
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.