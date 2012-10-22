Oct 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Czech championship matches on Monday
Monday, October 22
Slovan Liberec 2 Mlada Boleslav 0
Sunday, October 21
Hradec Kralove 2 Teplice 0
Sigma Olomouc 2 FK Dukla Praha 1
Vysocina Jihlava 1 Sparta Prague 1
Saturday, October 20
Banik Ostrava 1 Brno 1
Ceske Budejovice 0 Slovacko 0
Viktoria Plzen 1 Jablonec 1
Friday, October 19
Slavia Prague 2 Marila Pribram 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Jablonec 11 6 4 1 22 11 22
-------------------------
2 Sigma Olomouc 11 6 4 1 16 8 22
3 Sparta Prague 11 6 2 3 17 10 20
-------------------------
4 Viktoria Plzen 11 5 4 2 19 10 19
-------------------------
5 Brno 11 5 3 3 18 19 18
6 Slavia Prague 11 4 5 2 16 11 17
7 Slovan Liberec 11 4 4 3 17 13 16
8 Slovacko 11 4 3 4 13 13 15
9 Vysocina Jihlava 11 3 6 2 18 20 15
10 FK Dukla Praha 11 2 6 3 16 16 12
11 Hradec Kralove 11 2 5 4 11 13 11
12 Mlada Boleslav 11 3 2 6 10 17 11
13 Ceske Budejovice 11 2 3 6 12 19 9
14 Teplice 11 2 3 6 9 20 9
-------------------------
15 Banik Ostrava 11 1 5 5 14 21 8
16 Marila Pribram 11 1 5 5 9 16 8
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation