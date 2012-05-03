May 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings after the Czech championship match on Thursday

Slavia Prague 5 Hradec Kralove 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Slovan Liberec 27 19 4 4 66 29 61 ------------------------- 2 Sparta Prague 27 18 3 6 46 24 57 3 Viktoria Plzen 27 17 5 5 60 33 56 ------------------------- 4 Mlada Boleslav 27 14 5 8 46 32 47 ------------------------- 5 FK Dukla Praha 27 11 8 8 40 28 41 6 Teplice 27 11 8 8 31 29 41 7 Jablonec 27 11 6 10 53 37 39 8 Marila Pribram 27 11 6 10 43 45 39 9 Slovacko 27 10 4 13 23 31 34 10 Ceske Budejovice 27 8 8 11 29 46 32 11 Slavia Prague 28 7 10 11 25 30 31 12 Hradec Kralove 28 8 6 14 20 35 30 13 Sigma Olomouc 27 9 9 9 37 35 27 14 Bohemians 1905 27 6 5 16 19 50 23 ------------------------- 15 Banik Ostrava 27 5 6 16 25 46 21 16 Viktoria Zizkov 27 4 3 20 19 52 15 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, May 4 Slovan Liberec v Slovacko (1815) Saturday, May 5 Marila Pribram v Banik Ostrava (1320) Sunday, May 6 Viktoria Zizkov v Ceske Budejovice (0815) Mlada Boleslav v Viktoria Plzen (1500) Teplice v FK Dukla Praha (1500) Sigma Olomouc v Jablonec (1500) Sparta Prague v Bohemians 1905 (1715)