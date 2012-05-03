Soccer-Injured Madrid defender Varane expected to miss Napoli trip
MADRID, Feb 24 Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane is expected to miss the Champions League last 16 return leg at Napoli on March 7 because of a muscle injury.
May 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings after the Czech championship match on Thursday
Slavia Prague 5 Hradec Kralove 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Slovan Liberec 27 19 4 4 66 29 61 ------------------------- 2 Sparta Prague 27 18 3 6 46 24 57 3 Viktoria Plzen 27 17 5 5 60 33 56 ------------------------- 4 Mlada Boleslav 27 14 5 8 46 32 47 ------------------------- 5 FK Dukla Praha 27 11 8 8 40 28 41 6 Teplice 27 11 8 8 31 29 41 7 Jablonec 27 11 6 10 53 37 39 8 Marila Pribram 27 11 6 10 43 45 39 9 Slovacko 27 10 4 13 23 31 34 10 Ceske Budejovice 27 8 8 11 29 46 32 11 Slavia Prague 28 7 10 11 25 30 31 12 Hradec Kralove 28 8 6 14 20 35 30 13 Sigma Olomouc 27 9 9 9 37 35 27 14 Bohemians 1905 27 6 5 16 19 50 23 ------------------------- 15 Banik Ostrava 27 5 6 16 25 46 21 16 Viktoria Zizkov 27 4 3 20 19 52 15 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, May 4 Slovan Liberec v Slovacko (1815) Saturday, May 5 Marila Pribram v Banik Ostrava (1320) Sunday, May 6 Viktoria Zizkov v Ceske Budejovice (0815) Mlada Boleslav v Viktoria Plzen (1500) Teplice v FK Dukla Praha (1500) Sigma Olomouc v Jablonec (1500) Sparta Prague v Bohemians 1905 (1715)
MADRID, Feb 24 Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane is expected to miss the Champions League last 16 return leg at Napoli on March 7 because of a muscle injury.
Feb 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Friday Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 22 16 6 0 46 8 54 2 Brondby 22 12 7 3 43 17 43 3 Lyngby 22 10 4 8 21 19 34 4 Midtjylland 22 9 6 7 39 25 33 5 Randers 22 9 5 8 25 26 32 6 SonderjyskE 22 7 9 6 25 29 30 ------------------------- 7 AaB Aalborg 22 8 5 9 23 31 29 8 Silkeborg IF 22 6 9 7 27 35 27 9 Horsens 22 7 6 9
Feb 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Friday Friday, February 24 Melbourne City FC 1 Sydney FC 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 21 15 5 1 44 11 50 2 Melbourne Victory 20 12 3 5 42 24 39 3 Melbourne City FC 21 8 6 7 36 31 30 4 Brisbane Roar 20 7 9 4 27 25 30 5 Perth Glory 20 7 7 6 38 37 28 6 Western Sydney Wanderers F