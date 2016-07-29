Soccer-Real Madrid's Lucas Silva joins Cruzeiro on 18-month loan
MADRID, Jan 31 Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Silva has rejoined former club Cruzeiro on an 18-month loan deal, the Spanish side announced on Tuesday.
July 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Czech championship matches on Friday Friday, July 29 FK Dukla Praha 0 Teplice 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Teplice 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 ------------------------- Slovacko 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pribram 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bohemians 1905 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Fastav Zlin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jablonec 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mlada Boleslav 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hradec Kralove 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 MFK Karvina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Slavia Prague 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Slovan Liberec 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sparta Prague 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Viktoria Plzen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Vysocina Jihlava 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Brno 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ------------------------- 16 FK Dukla Praha 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 1: Champions League preliminary round 16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, July 30 Vysocina Jihlava v Viktoria Plzen (1300) Fastav Zlin v Pribram (1500) Jablonec v MFK Karvina (1500) Sparta Prague v Slovacko (1815) Sunday, July 31 Mlada Boleslav v Slovan Liberec (1430) Bohemians 1905 v Hradec Kralove (1500) Brno v Slavia Prague (1700)
MADRID, Jan 31 Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Silva has rejoined former club Cruzeiro on an 18-month loan deal, the Spanish side announced on Tuesday.
LIBREVILLE, Jan 31 Burkina Faso's coach Paulo Duarte will draw confidence from a call from mentor Jose Mourinho on the eve of Wednesday's African Nations Cup semi-final against Egypt, he said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA, Jan 31 Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has promised that his team will not hold back when they visit Atletico Madrid for the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final on Wednesday.