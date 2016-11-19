Soccer-Former F1 giant Lopez completes Lille takeover
PARIS, Jan 26 Gerard Lopez, the former president of the Lotus Formula One team, is the new owner of Ligue 1 Lille, the club said in a statement on Thursday.
Nov 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Czech championship matches on Saturday Saturday, November 19 Slovacko 1 Hradec Kralove 3 Bohemians 1905 0 Teplice 1 Jablonec 3 Slovan Liberec 0 Mlada Boleslav 0 Viktoria Plzen 0 Brno 2 Pribram 2 Friday, November 18 FK Dukla Praha 1 Slavia Prague 2 Vysocina Jihlava 1 Fastav Zlin 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Viktoria Plzen 14 10 3 1 24 9 33 2 Fastav Zlin 14 9 4 1 27 13 31 ------------------------- 3 Slavia Prague 14 8 5 1 24 11 29 4 Mlada Boleslav 14 8 3 3 25 14 27 ------------------------- 5 Sparta Prague 13 6 5 2 23 11 23 ------------------------- 6 Teplice 14 5 4 5 16 13 19 7 Bohemians 1905 14 5 3 6 15 19 18 8 Jablonec 14 4 5 5 23 24 17 9 MFK Karvina 13 5 2 6 18 22 17 10 Hradec Kralove 14 5 1 8 16 24 16 11 Slovan Liberec 14 3 5 6 9 14 14 12 Slovacko 14 3 5 6 15 21 14 13 Brno 14 2 8 4 18 25 14 14 FK Dukla Praha 14 3 4 7 18 19 13 ------------------------- 15 Vysocina Jihlava 14 1 6 7 10 23 9 16 Pribram 14 2 1 11 10 29 7 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 20 Sparta Prague v MFK Karvina (1400)
BARCELONA, Jan 26 Part of Sevilla's ground could be closed for one game as the Spanish Soccer Federation (RFEF)'s continues its crackdown on offensive chanting, the club said on Thursday.
BERLIN, Jan 26 Central defender Neven Subotic joined Cologne on loan from Borussia Dortmund on Thursday after falling out of favour at his parent club.