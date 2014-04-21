Soccer-Genoa president Preziosi confirms he will sell the club
MILAN, March 17 Genoa president Enrico Preziosi has confirmed he will sell the struggling Serie A club and has asked anyone who can "match what we have achieved" to step forward.
April 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Czech championship matches on Monday Monday, April 21 Slavia Prague 0 Viktoria Plzen 2 Sunday, April 20 FK Dukla Praha 1 Sparta Prague 3 Teplice 0 Brno 1 Sigma Olomouc 0 Marila Pribram 0 Saturday, April 19 1. SC Znojmo 0 Banik Ostrava 4 Mlada Boleslav 3 Jablonec 2 Slovan Liberec 2 Slovacko 1 Friday, April 18 Vysocina Jihlava 1 Bohemians 1905 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sparta Prague 25 21 4 0 60 14 67 ------------------------- 2 Viktoria Plzen 25 17 6 2 56 18 57 3 Mlada Boleslav 25 13 7 5 51 28 46 4 Slovan Liberec 25 12 5 8 31 36 41 ------------------------- 5 Teplice 25 11 6 8 45 29 39 6 FK Dukla Praha 25 9 7 9 30 30 34 7 Slovacko 25 9 5 11 36 35 32 8 Vysocina Jihlava 25 8 7 10 38 39 31 9 Jablonec 25 8 6 11 37 45 30 10 Brno 25 8 5 12 26 38 29 11 Marila Pribram 25 7 6 12 27 41 27 12 Sigma Olomouc 25 6 7 12 36 48 25 13 1. SC Znojmo 25 5 8 12 27 41 23 14 Bohemians 1905 25 5 8 12 21 35 23 ------------------------- 15 Slavia Prague 25 6 5 14 19 46 23 16 Banik Ostrava 25 4 10 11 23 40 22 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-4: Europa League 15-16: Relegation
March 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Greek championship matches on Friday Saturday, March 18 (GMT) Veria v Kerkyra (1300) Larissa v Panetolikos (1515) Atromitos v AEK (1730) Sunday, March 19 (GMT) PAOK Salonika v Panionios (1300) Asteras Tripolis v PAS Giannina (1515) Xanthi v Levadiakos (1515) Panathinaikos v Olympiakos Piraeus (1730) Monday, March 20 (GMT) Platanias
March 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Bundesliga matches on Friday Friday, March 17 (GMT) Borussia Dortmund v FC Ingolstadt 04 (1930) Saturday, March 18 (GMT) Cologne v Hertha Berlin (1430) FC Augsburg v Freiburg (1430) Hoffenheim v Bayer Leverkusen (1430) VfL Wolfsburg v SV Darmstadt 98 (1430) Werder Bremen v RB Leipzig (1430) Eintracht Frankfurt v Hamburg SV (1730)