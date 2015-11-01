Nov 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Czech championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 1
Teplice 0 Slavia Prague 1
Viktoria Plzen 2 Sparta Prague 1
Saturday, October 31
Slovacko 1 Jablonec 1
Pribram 1 Brno 1
Bohemians 1905 2 Vysocina Jihlava 1
Sigma Olomouc 1 Mlada Boleslav 2
Slovan Liberec 2 Banik Ostrava 1
Friday, October 30
FK Dukla Praha 1 Fastav Zlin 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sparta Prague 12 8 2 2 29 7 26
2 Viktoria Plzen 12 8 2 2 25 13 26
-------------------------
3 Mlada Boleslav 12 7 3 2 31 20 24
4 Slovan Liberec 12 6 5 1 23 13 23
-------------------------
5 Slavia Prague 12 5 4 3 16 10 19
-------------------------
6 Brno 12 5 3 4 12 16 18
7 Teplice 12 5 2 5 20 17 17
8 Slovacko 12 5 2 5 16 23 17
9 Jablonec 12 3 7 2 19 16 16
10 FK Dukla Praha 12 3 6 3 20 19 15
11 Fastav Zlin 12 4 2 6 14 21 14
12 Pribram 12 4 2 6 17 26 14
13 Sigma Olomouc 12 2 5 5 12 19 11
14 Vysocina Jihlava 12 2 3 7 11 22 9
-------------------------
15 Bohemians 1905 12 1 5 6 11 19 8
16 Banik Ostrava 12 1 1 10 10 25 4
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation