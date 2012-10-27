Oct 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Czech championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 27
Slovacko 1 Hradec Kralove 1
Jablonec 0 Slavia Prague 0
Marila Pribram 2 Banik Ostrava 1
Friday, October 26
FK Dukla Praha 2 Vysocina Jihlava 2
Mlada Boleslav 1 Brno 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Jablonec 12 6 5 1 22 11 23
-------------------------
2 Sigma Olomouc 11 6 4 1 16 8 22
3 Sparta Prague 11 6 2 3 17 10 20
-------------------------
4 Viktoria Plzen 11 5 4 2 19 10 19
-------------------------
5 Slavia Prague 12 4 6 2 16 11 18
6 Brno 12 5 3 4 18 20 18
7 Slovan Liberec 11 4 4 3 17 13 16
8 Slovacko 12 4 4 4 14 14 16
9 Vysocina Jihlava 12 3 7 2 20 22 16
10 Mlada Boleslav 12 4 2 6 11 17 14
11 FK Dukla Praha 12 2 7 3 18 18 13
12 Hradec Kralove 12 2 6 4 12 14 12
13 Marila Pribram 12 2 5 5 11 17 11
14 Ceske Budejovice 11 2 3 6 12 19 9
-------------------------
15 Teplice 11 2 3 6 9 20 9
16 Banik Ostrava 12 1 5 6 15 23 8
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 28
Teplice v Sigma Olomouc (1400)
Sparta Prague v Slovan Liberec (1700)
Monday, October 29
Ceske Budejovice v Viktoria Plzen (1620)