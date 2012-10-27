Oct 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Czech championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 27 Slovacko 1 Hradec Kralove 1 Jablonec 0 Slavia Prague 0 Marila Pribram 2 Banik Ostrava 1 Friday, October 26 FK Dukla Praha 2 Vysocina Jihlava 2 Mlada Boleslav 1 Brno 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Jablonec 12 6 5 1 22 11 23 ------------------------- 2 Sigma Olomouc 11 6 4 1 16 8 22 3 Sparta Prague 11 6 2 3 17 10 20 ------------------------- 4 Viktoria Plzen 11 5 4 2 19 10 19 ------------------------- 5 Slavia Prague 12 4 6 2 16 11 18 6 Brno 12 5 3 4 18 20 18 7 Slovan Liberec 11 4 4 3 17 13 16 8 Slovacko 12 4 4 4 14 14 16 9 Vysocina Jihlava 12 3 7 2 20 22 16 10 Mlada Boleslav 12 4 2 6 11 17 14 11 FK Dukla Praha 12 2 7 3 18 18 13 12 Hradec Kralove 12 2 6 4 12 14 12 13 Marila Pribram 12 2 5 5 11 17 11 14 Ceske Budejovice 11 2 3 6 12 19 9 ------------------------- 15 Teplice 11 2 3 6 9 20 9 16 Banik Ostrava 12 1 5 6 15 23 8 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 28 Teplice v Sigma Olomouc (1400) Sparta Prague v Slovan Liberec (1700) Monday, October 29 Ceske Budejovice v Viktoria Plzen (1620)