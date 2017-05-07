May 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Czech championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 7
Mlada Boleslav 3 Vysocina Jihlava 1
Hradec Kralove 0 Teplice 2
Sparta Prague 1 Slovan Liberec 0
Brno 2 Fastav Zlin 0
Saturday, May 6
Slovacko 1 MFK Karvina 1
Bohemians 1905 1 Slavia Prague 3
Jablonec 2 Viktoria Plzen 2
Friday, May 5
FK Dukla Praha 3 Pribram 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Slavia Prague 27 18 8 1 57 19 62
2 Viktoria Plzen 27 18 6 3 41 18 60
-------------------------
3 Sparta Prague 27 15 7 5 42 22 52
4 Mlada Boleslav 27 13 9 5 43 28 48
-------------------------
5 Teplice 27 12 8 7 37 24 44
-------------------------
6 Fastav Zlin 27 10 8 9 32 31 38
7 Jablonec 27 8 10 9 40 37 34
8 FK Dukla Praha 27 9 6 12 35 33 33
9 MFK Karvina 27 9 6 12 38 44 33
10 Slovan Liberec 27 8 8 11 25 27 32
11 Slovacko 27 6 13 8 27 34 31
12 Brno 27 5 14 8 29 38 29
13 Bohemians 1905 27 6 7 14 20 37 25
14 Vysocina Jihlava 27 5 8 14 22 44 23
-------------------------
15 Hradec Kralove 27 6 3 18 24 47 21
16 Pribram 27 6 3 18 26 55 21
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation