UPDATE 1-Soccer-Recalled Cahill could still miss key qualifiers
* Coach springs surprise with selection of teenager McGree (Adds details, quotes)
April 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Czech championship matches on Friday Friday, April 19 Ceske Budejovice 2 Jablonec 1 Viktoria Plzen 2 Marila Pribram 0 Vysocina Jihlava 1 Teplice 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Viktoria Plzen 24 16 5 3 43 15 53 ------------------------- 2 Sparta Prague 23 15 5 3 40 16 50 3 Jablonec 24 11 8 5 42 30 41 ------------------------- 4 Sigma Olomouc 23 11 6 6 32 22 39 ------------------------- 5 Slovan Liberec 23 10 5 8 30 29 35 6 Mlada Boleslav 23 10 5 8 27 26 35 7 FK Dukla Praha 23 8 10 5 37 28 34 8 Vysocina Jihlava 23 6 11 6 27 33 29 9 Slavia Prague 23 6 9 8 27 27 27 10 Brno 23 7 4 12 25 39 25 11 Slovacko 23 6 6 11 26 33 24 12 Marila Pribram 24 5 9 10 22 34 24 13 Teplice 24 5 8 11 26 37 23 14 Banik Ostrava 22 5 7 10 26 33 22 ------------------------- 15 Hradec Kralove 23 4 9 10 23 31 21 16 Ceske Budejovice 24 5 5 14 19 39 20 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 20 Slovan Liberec v Brno (1400) Banik Ostrava v Sparta Prague (1830) Sunday, April 21 Sigma Olomouc v Mlada Boleslav (1400) Hradec Kralove v FK Dukla Praha (1500) Monday, April 22 Slavia Prague v Slovacko (1600)
* Coach springs surprise with selection of teenager McGree (Adds details, quotes)
BARCELONA - Five-times European Cup winners Barcelona need to become the first team in the competition's 61-year history to claw back a four-goal deficit if they are to get past Paris St Germain and avoid their earliest elimination from the competition in a decade.(SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-PSG/, expect by 2145 GMT/4:45pm ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)
March 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Libertadores Cup Group 7 matches on Tuesday Tuesday, March 7 Zulia FC (Venezuela) 1 Chapecoense (Brazil) 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chapecoense 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 ------------------------- Lanus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nacional M. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Zulia FC 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 1: Next round Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, March 10 Lanus (Argentina) v Nacional M. (Uruguay) (0000)