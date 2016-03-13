PREVIEW-Soccer-Bullet point previews of Champions League fixtures
April 10 Following are match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final first legs (1845 GMT):
March 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Czech championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 13 Sigma Olomouc 0 Sparta Prague 2 Saturday, March 12 Slovacko 2 Brno 1 Pribram 0 Slovan Liberec 1 FK Dukla Praha 0 Vysocina Jihlava 1 Teplice 0 Mlada Boleslav 0 Viktoria Plzen 2 Bohemians 1905 0 Friday, March 11 Jablonec 1 Banik Ostrava 1 Slavia Prague 1 Fastav Zlin 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Viktoria Plzen 21 17 2 2 44 14 53 2 Sparta Prague 20 15 2 3 43 12 47 ------------------------- 3 Mlada Boleslav 21 11 6 4 46 27 39 4 Slovan Liberec 21 11 6 4 34 23 39 ------------------------- 5 Slavia Prague 21 10 6 5 30 18 36 ------------------------- 6 Slovacko 21 9 3 9 28 35 30 7 Brno 21 8 4 9 22 29 28 8 Jablonec 21 6 9 6 35 27 27 9 FK Dukla Praha 20 6 7 7 28 26 25 10 Fastav Zlin 21 7 3 11 23 35 24 11 Teplice 21 6 5 10 28 35 23 12 Vysocina Jihlava 21 6 5 10 22 37 23 13 Bohemians 1905 21 4 10 7 23 29 22 14 Pribram 21 6 3 12 23 38 21 ------------------------- 15 Sigma Olomouc 21 3 7 11 17 35 16 16 Banik Ostrava 21 2 2 17 18 44 8 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation
April 10 Following are match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final first legs (1845 GMT):
April 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Sunday Sunday, April 9 Nacional Potosi 3 Oriente Petrolero 1 Bolivar 5 Universitario de Sucre 0 Guabira 5 Club Petrolero 1 Saturday, April 8 Blooming 3 Real Potosi 1 Sport Boys 0 The Strongest 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bolivar 9 8 0 1 30 6 24 ------------------------- 2 Guabira