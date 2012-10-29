Oct 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Czech championship matches on Monday
Monday, October 29
Ceske Budejovice 0 Viktoria Plzen 1
Sunday, October 28
Teplice 1 Sigma Olomouc 1
Sparta Prague 2 Slovan Liberec 1
Saturday, October 27
Slovacko 1 Hradec Kralove 1
Jablonec 0 Slavia Prague 0
Marila Pribram 2 Banik Ostrava 1
Friday, October 26
FK Dukla Praha 2 Vysocina Jihlava 2
Mlada Boleslav 1 Brno 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Jablonec 12 6 5 1 22 11 23
-------------------------
2 Sparta Prague 12 7 2 3 19 11 23
3 Sigma Olomouc 12 6 5 1 17 9 23
-------------------------
4 Viktoria Plzen 12 6 4 2 20 10 22
-------------------------
5 Slavia Prague 12 4 6 2 16 11 18
6 Brno 12 5 3 4 18 20 18
7 Slovan Liberec 12 4 4 4 18 15 16
8 Slovacko 12 4 4 4 14 14 16
9 Vysocina Jihlava 12 3 7 2 20 22 16
10 Mlada Boleslav 12 4 2 6 11 17 14
11 FK Dukla Praha 12 2 7 3 18 18 13
12 Hradec Kralove 12 2 6 4 12 14 12
13 Marila Pribram 12 2 5 5 11 17 11
14 Teplice 12 2 4 6 10 21 10
-------------------------
15 Ceske Budejovice 12 2 3 7 12 20 9
16 Banik Ostrava 12 1 5 6 15 23 8
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation