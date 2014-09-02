Soccer-Essien's wife buys Serie C club Como
MILAN, March 16 The wife of former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Ghana midfielder Michael Essien has bought Italian third tier team Como, the club said on Thursday.
Sept 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Czech championship match on Tuesday Tuesday, September 2 Teplice 4 Ceske Budejovice 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Viktoria Plzen 6 4 1 1 15 5 13 2 Slavia Prague 6 4 0 2 12 7 12 ------------------------- 3 Sparta Prague 6 4 0 2 8 3 12 4 Slovacko 6 3 1 2 12 7 10 ------------------------- 5 Teplice 6 2 4 0 10 5 10 6 Mlada Boleslav 6 3 1 2 8 5 10 7 Jablonec 6 3 1 2 8 7 10 8 FK Dukla Praha 6 2 3 1 4 3 9 9 Banik Ostrava 6 2 2 2 4 10 8 10 Slovan Liberec 6 1 4 1 10 7 7 11 Bohemians 1905 6 2 1 3 9 12 7 12 Brno 6 1 3 2 7 7 6 13 Hradec Kralove 6 1 3 2 3 8 6 14 Ceske Budejovice 6 1 3 2 5 12 6 ------------------------- 15 Marila Pribram 6 0 2 4 6 14 2 16 Vysocina Jihlava 6 0 1 5 1 10 1 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 15-16: Relegation
ZURICH, March 16 Veteran soccer official Marios Lefkaritis will end his 21-year stint on UEFA's executive committee in April after European soccer's governing body said the Cypriot had withdrawn as a candidate for re-election.
March 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship Regular match on Thursday Thursday, March 16 Vasas Budapest 2 Szombathelyi Haladas 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Videoton FC 23 13 5 5 49 20 44 ------------------------- 2 Honved 23 12 5 6 36 22 41 3 Vasas Budapest 23 11 5 7 35 23 38 ------------------------- 4 Ferencvaros 23 10 8 5 38 28 38 ------------------------- 5 Paks