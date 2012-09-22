Soccer-Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
Sept 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Czech championship matches on Saturday Saturday, September 22 Slovacko 0 Jablonec 1 Marila Pribram 1 Ceske Budejovice 1 Friday, September 21 Slovan Liberec 2 Banik Ostrava 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Jablonec 8 5 2 1 17 7 17 ------------------------- 2 Viktoria Plzen 7 5 1 1 16 6 16 3 Sparta Prague 7 5 1 1 13 6 16 ------------------------- 4 Sigma Olomouc 7 3 3 1 10 5 12 ------------------------- 5 Slovan Liberec 8 3 3 2 12 9 12 6 Vysocina Jihlava 7 2 5 0 13 10 11 7 Slavia Prague 7 2 4 1 13 7 10 8 Slovacko 8 3 1 4 9 12 10 9 Brno 7 3 1 3 9 15 10 10 FK Dukla Praha 7 1 4 2 12 12 7 11 Hradec Kralove 7 1 4 2 7 9 7 12 Mlada Boleslav 7 2 1 4 7 12 7 13 Banik Ostrava 8 1 3 4 11 16 6 14 Marila Pribram 8 0 5 3 6 12 5 ------------------------- 15 Ceske Budejovice 8 1 2 5 8 15 5 16 Teplice 7 1 2 4 3 13 5 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 23 Brno v Vysocina Jihlava (1400) FK Dukla Praha v Slavia Prague (1500) Mlada Boleslav v Hradec Kralove (1500) Teplice v Viktoria Plzen (1500) Monday, September 24 Sparta Prague v Sigma Olomouc (1730)
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.
