UPDATE 2-Soccer-Juve through after penalty, red card end Porto hopes
* Italian champions progressed 3-0 on aggregate (Adds quotes)
Nov 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Czech championship matches on Monday Monday, November 10 Bohemians 1905 0 Brno 0 Sunday, November 9 Slovacko 0 Sparta Prague 2 Hradec Kralove 0 Slovan Liberec 0 Vysocina Jihlava 2 Viktoria Plzen 1 Saturday, November 8 Ceske Budejovice 1 Banik Ostrava 0 Jablonec 1 Mlada Boleslav 0 Friday, November 7 FK Dukla Praha 2 Slavia Prague 2 Marila Pribram 1 Teplice 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Viktoria Plzen 14 10 2 2 29 10 32 2 Sparta Prague 14 10 1 3 20 7 31 ------------------------- 3 Jablonec 14 9 3 2 27 11 30 4 Banik Ostrava 14 6 3 5 11 18 21 ------------------------- 5 Mlada Boleslav 14 6 2 6 17 12 20 6 FK Dukla Praha 14 5 5 4 18 21 20 7 Teplice 14 4 6 4 23 18 18 8 Slovacko 14 5 3 6 23 21 18 9 Slavia Prague 14 5 3 6 20 21 18 10 Bohemians 1905 14 5 2 7 18 22 17 11 Vysocina Jihlava 14 5 2 7 13 18 17 12 Marila Pribram 14 4 4 6 18 23 16 13 Ceske Budejovice 14 3 6 5 13 26 15 14 Slovan Liberec 14 2 8 4 17 15 14 ------------------------- 15 Brno 14 3 4 7 15 22 13 16 Hradec Kralove 14 1 4 9 9 26 7 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 15-16: Relegation
* Italian champions progressed 3-0 on aggregate (Adds quotes)
VARGINHA, Brazil, March 14 The president of a Brazilian soccer club that signed a goalkeeper who was jailed for murdering his ex-girlfriend called the decision 'courageous' on Tuesday, although the player could be sent back to jail at any time.
March 14 (Gracenote) - Results from the Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Tuesday Last 16 Tuesday, March 14, second leg Juventus (Italy) - Porto (Portugal) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Porto - Juventus 0-2. Juventus win 3-0 on aggregate. Leicester City (England) - Sevilla (Spain) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Sevilla - Leicester City 2-1. Leicester City win 3-2 on aggregate. Next Fixtures (GMT): Last 16 Wednesday, March 15,