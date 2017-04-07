Soccer-Bribery case Jeonbuk scout found dead at stadium: report
SEOUL, June 16 The former Jeonbuk Motors scout at the centre of a bribery scandal last year has been found dead at the team's home stadium, the club said on Friday.
April 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Czech championship matches on Friday Friday, April 7 FK Dukla Praha 1 Mlada Boleslav 2 Hradec Kralove 0 Viktoria Plzen 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Viktoria Plzen 23 16 5 2 35 14 53 2 Slavia Prague 22 14 7 1 45 16 49 ------------------------- 3 Sparta Prague 22 11 7 4 34 18 40 4 Mlada Boleslav 23 10 8 5 34 23 38 ------------------------- 5 Fastav Zlin 22 9 8 5 29 23 35 ------------------------- 6 Teplice 22 8 7 7 27 21 31 7 Jablonec 22 7 8 7 33 28 29 8 MFK Karvina 22 8 5 9 30 34 29 9 FK Dukla Praha 23 7 6 10 27 26 27 10 Slovacko 22 5 11 6 23 27 26 11 Slovan Liberec 22 5 8 9 16 21 23 12 Brno 22 3 14 5 21 29 23 13 Bohemians 1905 22 5 6 11 16 27 21 14 Hradec Kralove 23 6 3 14 22 36 21 ------------------------- 15 Vysocina Jihlava 22 3 8 11 16 36 17 16 Pribram 22 4 3 15 16 45 15 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 8 Slovacko v Pribram (1500) Bohemians 1905 v Vysocina Jihlava (1500) Teplice v Slovan Liberec (1615) MFK Karvina v Slavia Prague (1815) Sunday, April 9 Jablonec v Fastav Zlin (1300) Sparta Prague v Brno (1530)
SEOUL, June 16 The former Jeonbuk Motors scout at the centre of a bribery scandal last year has been found dead at the team's home stadium, the club said on Friday.
June 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Friday Thursday, June 15 Colon (Santa Fe) 2 San Lorenzo 1 Defensa y Justicia 1 Independiente 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 27 16 8 3 54 22 56 2 River Plate 27 15 7 5 48 25 52 3 Banfield 27 16 3 8 38 30 51 4 San Lorenzo 28 15 4 9 44 34 49 5 Newell's Old Boys 27 14 6 7 38 25 48 ---------------
June 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Thursday Thursday, June 15 Fluminense 0 Gremio 2 Coritiba 0 Bahia 0 Wednesday, June 14 Goianiense 3 Avai 1 Atletico Mineiro 0 Atletico Paranaense 1 Chapecoense 2 Vasco da Gama 1 Corinthians 1 Cruzeiro 0 Flamengo 2 Ponte Preta 0 Santos 1 Palmeiras 0 Sport 0