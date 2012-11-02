UPDATE 2-Soccer-Atletico close in on last eight with 4-2 Leverkusen win
* Griezmann, Niguez, Gameiro and Torres on target for Spaniards
Nov 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Czech championship matches on Friday Friday, November 2 Vysocina Jihlava 0 Jablonec 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Jablonec 13 7 5 1 23 11 26 ------------------------- 2 Sparta Prague 12 7 2 3 19 11 23 3 Sigma Olomouc 12 6 5 1 17 9 23 ------------------------- 4 Viktoria Plzen 12 6 4 2 20 10 22 ------------------------- 5 Slavia Prague 12 4 6 2 16 11 18 6 Brno 12 5 3 4 18 20 18 7 Slovan Liberec 12 4 4 4 18 15 16 8 Slovacko 12 4 4 4 14 14 16 9 Vysocina Jihlava 13 3 7 3 20 23 16 10 Mlada Boleslav 12 4 2 6 11 17 14 11 FK Dukla Praha 12 2 7 3 18 18 13 12 Hradec Kralove 12 2 6 4 12 14 12 13 Marila Pribram 12 2 5 5 11 17 11 14 Teplice 12 2 4 6 10 21 10 ------------------------- 15 Ceske Budejovice 12 2 3 7 12 20 9 16 Banik Ostrava 12 1 5 6 15 23 8 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, November 3 Banik Ostrava v Teplice (1500) Mlada Boleslav v Sparta Prague (1820) Sunday, November 4 Hradec Kralove v Ceske Budejovice (1400) Brno v FK Dukla Praha (1600) Sigma Olomouc v Marila Pribram (1700) Slavia Prague v Viktoria Plzen (1705) Monday, November 5 Slovan Liberec v Slovacko (1700)
LEVERKUSEN, Germany, Feb 21 Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone praised his team for perfectly executing his game plan in their 4-2 Champions League victory at Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday and said the scoreline should have been even higher.
PARIS, Feb 21 Manchester United's Wayne Rooney did not travel with the squad for Wednesday's Europa League last-32, second leg at St Etienne despite training on the eve of the match, amid continuing media speculation about his future at the club.