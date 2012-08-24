Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Aug 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Czech championship matches on Friday Friday, August 24 Vysocina Jihlava 1 Sigma Olomouc 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sparta Prague 4 3 1 0 10 4 10 ------------------------- 2 Jablonec 4 3 1 0 9 3 10 3 Viktoria Plzen 4 2 1 1 9 5 7 ------------------------- 4 Slovan Liberec 4 2 1 1 8 4 7 ------------------------- 5 Mlada Boleslav 4 2 1 1 5 4 7 6 Brno 5 2 1 2 6 12 7 7 Slavia Prague 5 1 3 1 11 7 6 8 Sigma Olomouc 5 1 3 1 5 4 6 9 FK Dukla Praha 4 1 2 1 9 6 5 10 Vysocina Jihlava 5 0 5 0 7 7 5 11 Teplice 4 1 2 1 2 5 5 12 Banik Ostrava 4 1 1 2 5 8 4 13 Ceske Budejovice 4 1 0 3 5 8 3 14 Hradec Kralove 4 0 3 1 4 7 3 ------------------------- 15 Marila Pribram 4 0 2 2 2 7 2 16 Slovacko 4 0 1 3 3 9 1 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, August 25 Marila Pribram v FK Dukla Praha (1520) Slovacko v Teplice (1700) Sunday, August 26 Hradec Kralove v Banik Ostrava (1500) Viktoria Plzen v Mlada Boleslav (1500) Monday, August 27 Jablonec v Sparta Prague (1600)
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.