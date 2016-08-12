Soccer-Real Madrid's Lucas Silva joins Cruzeiro on 18-month loan
MADRID, Jan 31 Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Silva has rejoined former club Cruzeiro on an 18-month loan deal, the Spanish side announced on Tuesday.
Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Czech championship matches on Friday Friday, August 12 Pribram 0 Viktoria Plzen 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Viktoria Plzen 3 2 1 0 6 2 7 2 Mlada Boleslav 2 2 0 0 4 0 6 ------------------------- 3 Jablonec 2 2 0 0 7 4 6 4 Fastav Zlin 2 1 1 0 4 2 4 ------------------------- 5 Sparta Prague 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 ------------------------- 6 Teplice 2 1 1 0 1 0 4 7 Hradec Kralove 2 1 0 1 4 2 3 8 Slavia Prague 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 9 Brno 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 10 Slovacko 2 0 1 1 4 5 1 11 FK Dukla Praha 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 11 Vysocina Jihlava 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 13 MFK Karvina 2 0 1 1 4 6 1 14 Bohemians 1905 2 0 1 1 1 4 1 14 Slovan Liberec 2 0 1 1 1 4 1 ------------------------- 16 Pribram 3 0 0 3 0 6 0 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, August 13 Fastav Zlin v Slovan Liberec (1500) Jablonec v Slovacko (1500) Mlada Boleslav v MFK Karvina (1500) Brno v Teplice (1515) Bohemians 1905 v Sparta Prague (1800) Sunday, August 14 FK Dukla Praha v Hradec Kralove (1500) Vysocina Jihlava v Slavia Prague (1730)
LIBREVILLE, Jan 31 Burkina Faso's coach Paulo Duarte will draw confidence from a call from mentor Jose Mourinho on the eve of Wednesday's African Nations Cup semi-final against Egypt, he said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA, Jan 31 Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has promised that his team will not hold back when they visit Atletico Madrid for the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final on Wednesday.