Oct 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Czech championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 4
Slavia Prague 1 FK Dukla Praha 1
Slovan Liberec 3 Bohemians 1905 1
Sparta Prague 4 Slovacko 0
Vysocina Jihlava 2 Viktoria Plzen 4
Saturday, October 3
Fastav Zlin 2 Jablonec 2
Mlada Boleslav 4 Pribram 0
Brno 0 Teplice 4
Friday, October 2
Banik Ostrava 1 Sigma Olomouc 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sparta Prague 9 6 2 1 21 5 20
2 Viktoria Plzen 9 6 2 1 19 9 20
-------------------------
3 Slovan Liberec 9 5 3 1 19 10 18
4 Mlada Boleslav 9 5 2 2 24 17 17
-------------------------
5 Slavia Prague 9 4 3 2 15 8 15
-------------------------
6 Teplice 9 4 2 3 18 14 14
7 Fastav Zlin 9 4 2 3 11 14 14
8 Jablonec 9 3 4 2 15 12 13
9 Slovacko 9 4 1 4 12 17 13
10 Brno 9 4 1 4 9 14 13
11 FK Dukla Praha 9 2 4 3 15 15 10
12 Pribram 9 3 1 5 14 21 10
13 Sigma Olomouc 9 1 4 4 8 16 7
14 Vysocina Jihlava 9 1 2 6 8 19 5
-------------------------
15 Bohemians 1905 9 0 4 5 8 14 4
16 Banik Ostrava 9 1 1 7 8 19 4
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation