April 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Czech championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 30
Slovacko 1 Fastav Zlin 1
Pribram 2 FK Dukla Praha 2
Sigma Olomouc 2 Jablonec 1
Slovan Liberec 4 Brno 2
Viktoria Plzen 2 Banik Ostrava 0
Friday, April 29
Vysocina Jihlava 1 Mlada Boleslav 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Viktoria Plzen 27 23 2 2 56 16 71
2 Sparta Prague 26 18 3 5 52 22 57
-------------------------
3 Slovan Liberec 27 16 6 5 45 27 54
4 Mlada Boleslav 27 15 8 4 59 33 53
-------------------------
5 Slavia Prague 26 11 9 6 35 24 42
-------------------------
6 Brno 27 12 4 11 33 36 40
7 Jablonec 27 8 10 9 43 38 34
8 Slovacko 27 10 4 13 33 45 34
9 FK Dukla Praha 27 7 10 10 41 39 31
10 Bohemians 1905 26 6 11 9 30 35 29
11 Teplice 26 7 7 12 35 43 28
12 Fastav Zlin 27 7 7 13 30 45 28
13 Vysocina Jihlava 27 7 6 14 27 48 27
14 Pribram 27 7 4 16 32 50 25
-------------------------
15 Sigma Olomouc 27 5 9 13 28 45 24
R16 Banik Ostrava 27 4 2 21 25 58 14
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 1
Teplice v Sparta Prague (1500)
Bohemians 1905 v Slavia Prague (1700)