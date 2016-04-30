April 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Czech championship matches on Saturday Saturday, April 30 Slovacko 1 Fastav Zlin 1 Pribram 2 FK Dukla Praha 2 Sigma Olomouc 2 Jablonec 1 Slovan Liberec 4 Brno 2 Viktoria Plzen 2 Banik Ostrava 0 Friday, April 29 Vysocina Jihlava 1 Mlada Boleslav 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Viktoria Plzen 27 23 2 2 56 16 71 2 Sparta Prague 26 18 3 5 52 22 57 ------------------------- 3 Slovan Liberec 27 16 6 5 45 27 54 4 Mlada Boleslav 27 15 8 4 59 33 53 ------------------------- 5 Slavia Prague 26 11 9 6 35 24 42 ------------------------- 6 Brno 27 12 4 11 33 36 40 7 Jablonec 27 8 10 9 43 38 34 8 Slovacko 27 10 4 13 33 45 34 9 FK Dukla Praha 27 7 10 10 41 39 31 10 Bohemians 1905 26 6 11 9 30 35 29 11 Teplice 26 7 7 12 35 43 28 12 Fastav Zlin 27 7 7 13 30 45 28 13 Vysocina Jihlava 27 7 6 14 27 48 27 14 Pribram 27 7 4 16 32 50 25 ------------------------- 15 Sigma Olomouc 27 5 9 13 28 45 24 R16 Banik Ostrava 27 4 2 21 25 58 14 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 1 Teplice v Sparta Prague (1500) Bohemians 1905 v Slavia Prague (1700)