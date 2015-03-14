UPDATE 1-Soccer-Yu header boosts China's slim World Cup hopes
March 23 China beat South Korea 1-0 on Thursday to keep alive their slim hopes of qualifying for next year's World Cup with only their second ever win over their Asian rivals.
March 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Czech championship matches on Saturday Saturday, March 14 Banik Ostrava 3 Slovan Liberec 3 Ceske Budejovice 1 Vysocina Jihlava 3 Jablonec 0 Sparta Prague 0 Marila Pribram 1 Slovacko 0 Teplice 0 Brno 1 Friday, March 13 Slavia Prague 3 Mlada Boleslav 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sparta Prague 20 14 3 3 34 9 45 2 Viktoria Plzen 18 14 2 2 42 14 44 ------------------------- 3 Jablonec 20 12 5 3 36 16 41 4 Mlada Boleslav 20 10 3 7 31 20 33 ------------------------- 5 Teplice 20 7 7 6 29 23 28 6 FK Dukla Praha 19 7 5 7 22 28 26 7 Marila Pribram 20 7 4 9 24 31 25 8 Banik Ostrava 20 6 7 7 16 25 25 9 Slavia Prague 19 6 6 7 29 29 24 10 Slovacko 20 7 3 10 27 28 24 11 Brno 20 6 5 9 21 26 23 12 Vysocina Jihlava 20 6 5 9 19 25 23 13 Bohemians 1905 19 6 3 10 23 30 21 14 Ceske Budejovice 20 4 6 10 18 46 18 ------------------------- 15 Slovan Liberec 20 2 10 8 24 29 16 16 Hradec Kralove 19 3 6 10 17 33 15 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, March 15 FK Dukla Praha v Viktoria Plzen (1315) Hradec Kralove v Bohemians 1905 (1500)
March 23 China beat South Korea 1-0 on Thursday to keep alive their slim hopes of qualifying for next year's World Cup with only their second ever win over their Asian rivals.
March 23 China beat South Korea 1-0 on Thursday to keep alive their slim hopes of qualifying for next year's World Cup with only their second ever win over their Asian rivals.