Soccer-Egypt's Elneny ruled out of Nations Cup semi-final
LIBREVILLE, Jan 30 Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny is ruled out the African Nations Cup semi-final against Burkina Faso due to a calf injury, coach Hector Cuper said.
Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Czech championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 14 FK Dukla Praha 3 Hradec Kralove 0 Vysocina Jihlava 1 Slavia Prague 1 Saturday, August 13 Bohemians 1905 0 Sparta Prague 2 Fastav Zlin 2 Slovan Liberec 1 Jablonec 2 Slovacko 2 Mlada Boleslav 1 MFK Karvina 2 Brno 0 Teplice 0 Friday, August 12 Pribram 0 Viktoria Plzen 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Viktoria Plzen 3 2 1 0 6 2 7 2 Jablonec 3 2 1 0 9 6 7 ------------------------- 3 Fastav Zlin 3 2 1 0 6 3 7 4 Sparta Prague 3 2 1 0 5 2 7 ------------------------- 5 Mlada Boleslav 3 2 0 1 5 2 6 ------------------------- 6 Teplice 3 1 2 0 1 0 5 7 FK Dukla Praha 3 1 1 1 5 3 4 8 MFK Karvina 3 1 1 1 6 7 4 9 Hradec Kralove 3 1 0 2 4 5 3 10 Slavia Prague 2 0 2 0 3 3 2 11 Brno 2 0 2 0 1 1 2 12 Slovacko 3 0 2 1 6 7 2 13 Vysocina Jihlava 3 0 2 1 3 4 2 14 Slovan Liberec 3 0 1 2 2 6 1 ------------------------- 15 Bohemians 1905 3 0 1 2 1 6 1 16 Pribram 3 0 0 3 0 6 0 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation
Lincoln City and Sutton United are in the draw for the last 16 of the FA Cup - the first time two non-league clubs have reached that stage since the competition was reorganised more than 90 years ago - and will discover their fate on Monday. (ENGLAND-CUP/DRAW, draw starts at 1920 GMT/2:20 PM ET)
Jan 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday Sunday, January 29 Chiapas 1 Tigres 0 Santos Laguna 2 Puebla 0 UNAM 3 Necaxa 1 Saturday, January 28 Atlas 3 Monarcas Morelia 1 America 1 Veracruz 0 Monterrey 0 Club Leon 0 Pachuca 0 Toluca 0 Queretaro 0 Guadalajara 1 Friday, January 27 Club Tijuana 1 Cruz Azul 0 S