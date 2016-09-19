Soccer-Flamengo sign Colombia striker Orlando Berrio
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Colombia forward Orlando Berrio has joined Flamengo for undisclosed terms, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Friday.
Sept 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Czech championship matches on Monday Monday, September 19 Fastav Zlin 1 Sparta Prague 1 Slavia Prague 1 Slovan Liberec 0 Sunday, September 18 Viktoria Plzen 2 MFK Karvina 0 Saturday, September 17 Pribram 3 Teplice 2 FK Dukla Praha 4 Bohemians 1905 1 Mlada Boleslav 3 Slovacko 0 Vysocina Jihlava 1 Jablonec 1 Brno 1 Hradec Kralove 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Fastav Zlin 7 5 2 0 15 5 17 2 Mlada Boleslav 7 5 1 1 14 5 16 ------------------------- 3 Viktoria Plzen 7 5 1 1 13 6 16 4 Sparta Prague 7 4 3 0 13 5 15 ------------------------- 5 Hradec Kralove 7 3 1 3 8 8 10 ------------------------- 6 MFK Karvina 7 3 1 3 11 13 10 7 Slavia Prague 6 2 3 1 10 8 9 8 Teplice 7 2 3 2 8 7 9 9 Jablonec 7 2 3 2 11 13 9 10 FK Dukla Praha 7 2 2 3 11 9 8 11 Brno 6 1 4 1 3 5 7 12 Bohemians 1905 7 2 1 4 7 12 7 13 Slovacko 7 1 2 4 9 14 5 14 Slovan Liberec 7 1 2 4 4 9 5 ------------------------- 15 Vysocina Jihlava 7 0 3 4 4 11 3 16 Pribram 7 1 0 6 3 14 3 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Friday 15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 12 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 11 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 9 Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) 7 Florin Andone (Deportivo Coruna) Sandro Ramirez (Malaga) Gerard (Espanyol)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Friday 16 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 14 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 13 Anthony Modeste (Cologne) 10 Sandro Wagner (Hoffenheim) Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) 8 Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) 7 Serge Gnabry (Werder Bremen) 6 Hakan Calhanoglu (Bayer Leverkusen) Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg)