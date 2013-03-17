Soccer-Bayern storm past Schalke into German Cup semis
BERLIN, March 1 Robert Lewandowski struck twice in the first half as holders Bayern Munich cruised past Schalke 04 3-0 on Wednesday to reach the German Cup semi-finals.
March 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Czech championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 17 Jablonec 0 Teplice 0 Hradec Kralove 1 Sparta Prague 2 Viktoria Plzen 4 FK Dukla Praha 0 Saturday, March 16 Slovacko 0 Marila Pribram 1 Slavia Prague 3 Slovan Liberec 1 Friday, March 15 Ceske Budejovice 1 Brno 1 Sigma Olomouc 1 Banik Ostrava 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Viktoria Plzen 20 13 5 2 37 13 44 ------------------------- 2 Sparta Prague 20 12 5 3 33 15 41 3 Sigma Olomouc 20 11 6 3 32 16 39 ------------------------- 4 Jablonec 20 10 7 3 33 19 37 ------------------------- 5 Mlada Boleslav 19 8 4 7 21 23 28 6 FK Dukla Praha 20 6 9 5 28 27 27 7 Slovan Liberec 20 7 5 8 27 29 26 8 Slavia Prague 20 6 7 7 25 23 25 9 Slovacko 20 6 6 8 25 25 24 10 Banik Ostrava 20 5 7 8 26 30 22 11 Brno 20 6 4 10 22 34 22 12 Vysocina Jihlava 19 4 9 6 21 30 21 13 Marila Pribram 20 4 7 9 16 27 19 14 Teplice 20 4 6 10 19 33 18 ------------------------- 15 Hradec Kralove 20 3 8 9 18 27 17 16 Ceske Budejovice 20 4 5 11 17 29 17 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, March 18 Vysocina Jihlava v Mlada Boleslav (1600)
LONDON, March 1 Sergio Aguero scored twice as Manchester City survived an early scare to romp into the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 5-1 home victory over second-tier Huddersfield Town in a fifth-round replay on Wednesday.
March 1 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the German Cup Quarter-final matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 1 Bayern Munich 3 Robert Lewandowski 3,29, Thiago 16 Schalke 04 0 Red Card: Holger Badstuber 77 Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 75,000 - - - Hamburg SV 1 Bobby Wood 90+2 Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 Lars Stindl 53pen, Raffael 61pen Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 53,249 - - - Tuesday, February 28 Eint