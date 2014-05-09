Soccer-Genoa president Preziosi confirms he will sell the club
MILAN, March 17 Genoa president Enrico Preziosi has confirmed he will sell the struggling Serie A club and has asked anyone who can "match what we have achieved" to step forward.
May 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Czech championship matches on Friday Friday, May 9 Bohemians 1905 3 FK Dukla Praha 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sparta Prague 27 22 4 1 65 18 70 ------------------------- 2 Viktoria Plzen 27 18 7 2 61 20 61 3 Mlada Boleslav 27 14 8 5 53 29 50 4 Teplice 27 12 6 9 48 33 42 ------------------------- 5 Slovan Liberec 27 12 5 10 33 44 41 6 Slovacko 27 10 6 11 40 37 36 7 FK Dukla Praha 28 9 8 11 33 36 35 8 Vysocina Jihlava 27 9 7 11 40 43 34 9 Jablonec 27 9 7 11 42 47 34 10 Brno 27 8 6 13 28 41 30 11 Slavia Prague 27 8 5 14 23 46 29 12 Banik Ostrava 27 6 10 11 28 42 28 13 Marila Pribram 27 7 7 13 28 45 28 14 1. SC Znojmo 27 6 9 12 32 43 27 ------------------------- 15 Bohemians 1905 28 6 8 14 24 39 26 16 Sigma Olomouc 27 6 7 14 39 54 25 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-4: Europa League 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 10 Banik Ostrava v Vysocina Jihlava (1500) Marila Pribram v Jablonec (1600) Slovan Liberec v Teplice (1600) Slovacko v 1. SC Znojmo (1700) Sunday, May 11 Sparta Prague v Sigma Olomouc (1445) Viktoria Plzen v Mlada Boleslav (1500) Brno v Slavia Prague (1700)
March 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Greek championship matches on Friday Saturday, March 18 (GMT) Veria v Kerkyra (1300) Larissa v Panetolikos (1515) Atromitos v AEK (1730) Sunday, March 19 (GMT) PAOK Salonika v Panionios (1300) Asteras Tripolis v PAS Giannina (1515) Xanthi v Levadiakos (1515) Panathinaikos v Olympiakos Piraeus (1730) Monday, March 20 (GMT) Platanias
March 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Bundesliga matches on Friday Friday, March 17 (GMT) Borussia Dortmund v FC Ingolstadt 04 (1930) Saturday, March 18 (GMT) Cologne v Hertha Berlin (1430) FC Augsburg v Freiburg (1430) Hoffenheim v Bayer Leverkusen (1430) VfL Wolfsburg v SV Darmstadt 98 (1430) Werder Bremen v RB Leipzig (1430) Eintracht Frankfurt v Hamburg SV (1730)