April 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Czech championship matches on Saturday Saturday, April 15 Pribram 4 MFK Karvina 2 Fastav Zlin 0 Teplice 2 Mlada Boleslav 1 Bohemians 1905 1 Vysocina Jihlava 1 Sparta Prague 0 Brno 2 Jablonec 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Viktoria Plzen 23 16 5 2 35 14 53 2 Slavia Prague 23 15 7 1 47 17 52 ------------------------- 3 Sparta Prague 24 12 7 5 37 21 43 4 Mlada Boleslav 24 10 9 5 35 24 39 ------------------------- 5 Teplice 24 10 7 7 32 22 37 ------------------------- 6 Fastav Zlin 24 9 8 7 29 27 35 7 Jablonec 24 8 8 8 35 30 32 8 Slovacko 23 6 11 6 24 27 29 9 MFK Karvina 24 8 5 11 33 40 29 10 FK Dukla Praha 23 7 6 10 27 26 27 11 Brno 24 4 14 6 25 32 26 12 Bohemians 1905 24 6 7 11 18 28 25 13 Slovan Liberec 23 5 8 10 17 24 23 14 Hradec Kralove 23 6 3 14 22 36 21 ------------------------- 15 Vysocina Jihlava 24 4 8 12 17 37 20 16 Pribram 24 5 3 16 20 48 18 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 16 Slovan Liberec v FK Dukla Praha (1300) Viktoria Plzen v Slovacko (1615) Monday, April 17 Slavia Prague v Hradec Kralove (1530)