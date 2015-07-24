Soccer-Lemonis returns to take charge at Olympiacos
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
July 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Czech championship matches on Friday Friday, July 24 Viktoria Plzen 2 Slavia Prague 1 Vysocina Jihlava 0 Sparta Prague 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Viktoria Plzen 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 2 Sparta Prague 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 2 Vysocina Jihlava 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 ------------------------- Slovacko 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pribram 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Banik Ostrava 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bohemians 1905 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Fastav Zlin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 FK Dukla Praha 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jablonec 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mlada Boleslav 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Teplice 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sigma Olomouc 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Slovan Liberec 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Brno 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ------------------------- 16 Slavia Prague 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 1-3: Champions League preliminary round 16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, July 25 Slovacko v FK Dukla Praha (1500) Pribram v Jablonec (1500) Brno v Banik Ostrava (1500) Teplice v Sigma Olomouc (1815) Sunday, July 26 Bohemians 1905 v Fastav Zlin (1500) Slovan Liberec v Mlada Boleslav (1815)
BEIJING, March 23 China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, has warned his compatriots not to expect overnight results despite the heavy financial investment in raising the standards of football in the world's most populous nation.