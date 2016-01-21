Soccer-Murthy to replace Chan as Valencia president in July
MADRID, April 10 Valencia president Chan Lay Hoon will step down in July, the club said on Monday, after employing five different coaches in little more than two years in charge.
LONDON Jan 21 Deloitte's Football Money League top 20 clubs published on Thursday.
Club Revenue (Euros) Last year
1. Real Madrid 577 549.5
2. Barcelona 560.8 484.8
3. Manchester United 519.5 518
4. Paris St Germain 480.8 471.3
5. Bayern Munich 474 487.5
6. Manchester City 463.5 416.5
7. Arsenal 435.5 359.3
8. Chelsea 420 387.9
9. Liverpool 391.8 305.9
10. Juventus 323.9 279
11. Borussia Dortmund 280.6 261.5
12. Tottenham Hotspur 257.5 215.5
13. Schalke 04 219.7 214
14. AC Milan 199.1 249.7
15. Atletico Madrid 187.1 169.9
16. AS Roma 180.4 127.4
17. Newcastle United 169.3 155.1
18. Everton 165.1 144.1
19. Inter Milan 164.8 162.8
20. West Ham United 160.9 139.3 ($1 = 0.9169 euros) (Compiled by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)
MADRID, April 10 Valencia president Chan Lay Hoon will step down in July, the club said on Monday, after employing five different coaches in little more than two years in charge.
April 10 Hull City cannot rely solely on their home form and must quickly start racking up points away from their KCOM Stadium to avoid relegation from the Premier League this season, goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic has said.