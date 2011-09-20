By Philip O'Connor
STOCKHOLM, Sept 20 Liverpool defender Daniel
Agger has fractured two ribs and will miss the upcoming Euro
2012 qualifiers against Cyprus and Portugal, his agent told
Danish media on Tuesday.
Per Steffensen told Danish sports website www.sporten.dk
that Agger must rest for four weeks after sustaining the injury
during Liverpool's 4-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.
"Daniel has fractured the top two ribs. It's so annoying. He
now has to lie still for four weeks before resuming training.
He's sad, and it's annoying because now we'll be hearing all
these stories about how he's injured all the time," he said.
Denmark face a crucial finish to their Euro 2012 qualifiers
as they are one of three teams at the top of Group H. Portugal
are leading on goal difference from the Danes and Norway.
They will now have to plan without Agger for their final two
qualifiers, away to Cyprus on Oct 7 and at home to Portugal four
days later.
