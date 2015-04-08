COPENHAGEN, April 8 Denmark captain and Brondby defender Daniel Agger is to be investigated by the country's FA after allegedly elbowing FC Copenhagen's Mattias Jorgensen in a hotly-contested derby on Monday.

The incident in the goalless draw was not seen by match officials.

"The disciplinary authorities have asked Brondby for an explanation of the episode, before making a decision if the offense documented by television images is punishable or not," the DBU said in a statement.

FC Copenhagen are second in Denmark's Superligaen on 43 points, 11 behing leaders FC Midtjylland, with Brondby in fourth on 35. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor; editing by Justin Palmer)