COPENHAGEN, April 10 Denmark and Brondby defender Daniel Agger has been banned for two games for violent conduct after elbowing Mattias Jorgensen in the head in a hotly-contested derby against FC Copenhagen on Monday.

Match officials took no action during the game, which finished in a goalless draw, but the disciplinary committee of the Danish FA found Agger guilty having reviewed video footage of the incident.

"Based on the television images, the disciplinary committee found evidence that Daniel Agger is guilty of violent conduct and has therefore given the Brondby player a two-match ban," the Danish FA said in a statement.

Agger rejoined Brondby, who are fourth on 35 points, from Liverpool last August, and though their fortunes have improved since his return, they are still eight points behind city rivals FC Copenhagen, who are second in the table. (Reporting By Philip O'Connor; editing by Toby Davis)