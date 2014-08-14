COPENHAGEN Aug 14 Denmark striker Nicklas Bendtner is set to join Bundesliga club VfL Wolfsburg and end a nine-year association with English football, German media reported on Thursday.

German newspaper Bild said the forward, who has scored 24 goals in 58 internationals, is set to sign a two-year deal with an option for a further year at Wolfsburg, who finished fifth in last season's Bundesliga to qualify for the group stages of the Europa League.

A free agent since his contract with Arsenal expired this year, Bendtner also played for Birmingham City and Sunderland as well as spending a season on loan at Serie A side Juventus during their title-winning campaign in 2012-13.

The 26-year-old scored 24 goals in 106 appearances for Arsenal. (Reporting By Philip O'Connor, editing by Ed Osmond)