COPENHAGEN Oct 1 Brondby's poor start to the Danish soccer championship will hit them financially, with their place at the bottom of the table costing them nearly nine million Danish crowns ($1.56 million) in lost television revenues.

"It is not in any way acceptable," Brondby director Tommy Hakansson told reporters following a 3-2 loss to Randers on Sunday that consigned the 10-times national champions to the bottom of the table.

"We are in a construction phase and in the process of building a completely new team but this doesn't change anything. The results are not acceptable," Hakansson added.

The first tranche of television revenues, based on league position, are due to be paid after the 11th round of matches concludes on Monday when Midtjylland play Sonderjyske.

Whatever the result of that game, Brondby will be in 12th and last place after one win in their first 11 games, a position which will earn them 429,000 crowns, according to figures published by the Ritzau news agency.

Eleventh-placed Esbjerg will get twice as much and Brondby's fierce city rivals FC Copenhagen, who top the table after the first third of the season, stand to earn some 9.4 million crowns as their first payout.

Brondby were already under financial pressure after a dispute with players over holiday pay, sign-on payments and loyalty bonuses.

Hakansson's predecessor, Jan Lockhart, told newspaper Tipsbladet before he left the club in June: "If, God forbid, we are ranked ninth, 10th or 11th when the first TV money is distributed, we will have a liquidity problem."

Brondby's sporting director Ole Bjur said the job of head coach Auri Skarbalius was safe at least until next Sunday's televised game against Aalborg.

"Auri will be coach against Aalborg, I can say that with certainty. We'll take one game at a time," he told reporters.

($1 = 5.7773 Danish crowns) (Writing by Philip O'Connor in Stockholm; Editing by Clare Fallon)