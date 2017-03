COPENHAGEN Jan 8 Brondby have announced that wages at the Copenhagen club are to be cut by 25 percent across the board.

"We hope and believe that all employees will agree to this as it is the key to securing the short and long-term capital and liquidity and the continuation of the club," chief executive Tommy Hakansson said in a statement.

An initial 10 percent wage cut is to be implemented immediately with a further 15 percent coming in three months.

Brondby, who boast Swansea City manager Michael Laudrup and ex-Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel among their former players, are bottom of Denmark's top-flight with 17 points from 20 matches. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor in Stockholm; editing by Tony Jimenez)