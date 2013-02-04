COPENHAGEN, February 4 Trading in shares of cash-strapped Danish soccer club Brondby was suspended on Monday morning, according to a statement from the Copenhagen Stock Exchange.

Rooted to the bottom of Denmark's Superligaen and said to owe players 31 million Danish crowns ($5.69 million) in holiday pay, the club has lurched from one crisis to another in recent months.

The statement said share trading was suspended until further notice and that an announcement from the club was expected.

Bankruptcy would get the club immediately suspended from the Superligaen. Results to date would stand, with the season's remaining games awarded as 3-0 walkovers to the opposition, according to Danish Football Association (DBU) rules.

Known for producing players such as former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel and current Swansea manager Michael Laudrup, Brondby became Denmark's first full-time professional side in 1978.

The Copenhagen club has won the Danish title on 10 occasions, the last being in the 2004/5 season.

