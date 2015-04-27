COPENHAGEN, April 27 Danish club FC Copenhagen have signed speedy Slovenia winger Benjamin Verbic, whose goal for Cejle against Domzale after 11 seconds was the fastest ever in the Slovenian league.

Known for his incisive dribbling, the 21-year-old made his international debut in March against Qatar and his 13 goals and nine assists this season have made him one of the hottest properties in Slovenian football.

"Benjamin has some of the skills and properties that we have sought to complement our squad," Copenhagen manager Stale Solbakken said in a statement after Verbic signed a four-year deal to move to Denmark in the next transfer window.

"He is a direct player who has scored many goals and provided many assists from his starting point on one of the wings," said Solbakken, whose side are second in the Danish Super League, 11 points behind Midtjylland. (Reporting By Philip O'Connor in Stockholm, editing by Ed Osmond)