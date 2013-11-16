COPENHAGEN Nov 17 Tottenham Hotspur's Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen will have a scan on his injured ankle after being carried off on a stretcher in Friday's 2-1 friendly win over Norway in Herning.

Eriksen received the knock when he was felled on the edge of Norway's area just before halftime and was replaced.

"I don't know how serious it is," Denmark coach Morten Olsen told Danish radio station DR. "Our doctor Soren Kaalund has spoken to Tottenham's doctor and he will examine Eriksen early next week.

"I didn't believe it was too serious," Olsen said, adding he was irritated his medical staff ran on to the field because he wanted Eriksen to take the subsequent free kick.

"It's sad that such an injury should occur, but let's not be saddened in advance. Let's see how serious it is," he told DR.

Norway defender Vegard Forren wished Eriksen a speedy recovery following his tackle, saying: "I never got to say sorry to Christian on the pitch.

"He lay there and had treatment and was carried off shortly after. That's what happened and I hope it's not too serious," he told newspaper Ekstrabladet.

Tottenham's next match is away to Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday Nov. 24. (Reporting by Phil O'Connor; Editing by Ken Ferris)