COPENHAGEN Jan 20 The Danish Football
Association (DBU) agreed on Friday to settle a dispute with a
fan who attacked a referee in a 2007 international against
Sweden for damages of 250,000 Danish crowns ($43,400), cutting a
court award down sharply.
A Copenhagen court had initially ordered the fan, Ronni
Norvig, to pay 900,000 crowns, but the supreme court doubled the
amount to the equivalent of more than $320,000 for what football
officials called "the biggest attack on the integrity of Danish
football."
"Based on our insight into his economic conditions, we have
written off damages in the millions of crowns and are glad
thereby to contribute to ending this unfortunate case which
without a doubt has had large, personal consequences for Ronni
Norvig," DBU spokesman Lars Berendt said in a statement.
Norvig rushed onto the field in Denmark's Euro 2008
qualifier against Sweden on June 2, 2007 and tried to hit German
referee Herbert Fandel who had just sent off Denmark's Christian
Poulsen and gave the away side a penalty with the score at 3-3.
The match at Copenhagen's Parken Stadium was abandoned and
UEFA later awarded Sweden a 3-0 victory. Denmark did not qualify
for the Euro 2008 finals as a result.
($1 = 5.7553 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by John Acher, editing by Justin Palmer)