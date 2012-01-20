COPENHAGEN Jan 20 The Danish Football Association (DBU) agreed on Friday to settle a dispute with a fan who attacked a referee in a 2007 international against Sweden for damages of 250,000 Danish crowns ($43,400), cutting a court award down sharply.

A Copenhagen court had initially ordered the fan, Ronni Norvig, to pay 900,000 crowns, but the supreme court doubled the amount to the equivalent of more than $320,000 for what football officials called "the biggest attack on the integrity of Danish football."

"Based on our insight into his economic conditions, we have written off damages in the millions of crowns and are glad thereby to contribute to ending this unfortunate case which without a doubt has had large, personal consequences for Ronni Norvig," DBU spokesman Lars Berendt said in a statement.

Norvig rushed onto the field in Denmark's Euro 2008 qualifier against Sweden on June 2, 2007 and tried to hit German referee Herbert Fandel who had just sent off Denmark's Christian Poulsen and gave the away side a penalty with the score at 3-3.

The match at Copenhagen's Parken Stadium was abandoned and UEFA later awarded Sweden a 3-0 victory. Denmark did not qualify for the Euro 2008 finals as a result.

($1 = 5.7553 Danish crowns) (Reporting by John Acher, editing by Justin Palmer)