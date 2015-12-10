Dec 10 Former Malmo boss Age Hareide has been appointed as Denmark's new national team head coach, the country's football association (DBU) said on Thursday.

The 62-year-old Norwegian, whose final game in charge of the Swedish side ended in an 8-0 drubbing away to Real Madrid in the Champions League this week, takes over from Morten Olsen.

Olsen stepped down after over 15 years in the job following Denmark's 4-3 aggregate defeat to Sweden in their Euro 2016 playoff last month.

"I am proud, happy and humbled to be coach of Denmark," Hareide was quoted as saying in a DBU statement announcing his appointment.

"With Age Hareide we get a national team coach who has great passion, experience and results at national and club level," DBU administrative director Claus Bretton-Meyer said.

Hareide has previously managed Danish club side Brondby, as well as spending five years in charge of the Norwegian national team.

He steered Malmo to a league title and qualification for the group stages of the Champions League two years running in his two seasons in charge.

With qualification for the 2018 World Cup due to start next autumn, Hareide takes over on a two-year contract with an option for two further years. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor in Stockholm; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)