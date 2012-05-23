COPENHAGEN May 23 FC Nordsjaelland claimed a sensational Danish Superligaen crown by beating AC Horsens 3-0 to win the league on the final day of the season on Wednesday.

Unfashionable Nordsjaelland went into the final round two points clear of reigning champions FC Copenhagen and with their fate in their own hands.

Mikkel Beckmann set them on their way with a goal just before half time and when Andreas Laudrup, son of former Danish international Michael, scored in the 82nd minute there were scenes of jubilation at 10,100 capacity Farum Park.

Defender Andreas Bjelland signed off the season with an 87th minute goal to put the result beyond doubt and he will now join Morten Olsen's Euro 2012 squad as a newly-crowned champion of Denmark.

FC Copenhagen did what they could, beating Silkeborg 2-1 at home, but it was not to be and the side from the capital will rue a run of four games earlier in May that yielded only two points and ultimately cost them the title.

Nordsjaelland, a small-town club from Farum, 20 kms north-west of the Danish capital, were landing their third major trophy since their foundation in 1991.

The problems began for Copenhagen when talismanic coach Stale Solbakken left to join German Bundesliga side Cologne at the end of last season.

His replacement, former Sweden international Roland Nilsson, arrived from Malmo in the summer but never really settled before being relieved of his duties in January.

His position was taken by the club's director of football Carsten V. Jensen, but he could not quite manage to steady the ship.

Despite their short history and their tiny ground, Nordsjaelland's victory means they have qualified directly for the group stages of the Champions League (Writing by Philip O' Connor, editing by Dave Thompson)