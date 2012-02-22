STOCKHOLM Feb 22 Goalkeeper Thomas Sorensen looks set to win his 100th cap for Denmark after being included in Morten Olsen's squad to face Russia in a friendly in Copenhagen next Wednesday.

"Every young boy dreams of these sort of moments, and it looks like it could be turned into reality for me next week," the 35-year-old Sorensen told the website of his Premier League club Stoke City (www.stokecityfc.com).

One of international football's longest-serving coaches, Olsen told reporters the match would not be used to experiment after picking an experienced 20-man squad.

"Russia are a good team and a good opponent for us. They are a team that, systematically and strategically, remind us of the three teams we will meet at the European Championship," Olsen said.

European champions in 1992, Denmark have been drawn in Group B at the tournament in Poland and Ukraine, along with Germany, Netherlands and Portugal. (Writing by Philip O'Connor, editing by Ed Osmond)