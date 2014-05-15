COPENHAGEN May 15 Aalborg BK thumped FC Copenhagen 4-2 in the Danish cup final to complete the domestic double at the Parken Stadium on Thursday and round off a scintillating season by leaving their rivals from the capital empty-handed.

The victory ended a run of seven cup final defeats for Aalborg since their last victory in 1970 and made them the fifth team alongside FC Copenhagen, Brondby, AGF and Vejle to complete the double in Denmark.

Aalborg fell behind to an Andreas Cornelius strike after 18 minutes but two headed goals from Rasmus Thelander in the five minutes before halftime put them in the driving seat.

Copenhagen effectively handed Aalborg the league title on Sunday with a late winner against title-chasing Midtjylland to put their opponents out of contention.

However, the Copenhagen defence seemed to be in generous mood on Thursday, conceding second-half goals to Jakob Nielsen and Soeren Frederiksen to go 4-1 behind.

Rurik Gislason pulled a goal back for Copenhagen in the last minute but it was too little and too late to stop Aalborg from crowning their season with a thrilling cup victory.

"I'm so proud," Aalborg midfielder Rasmus Wurtz told Denmark's TV3. "These are boys who have become men today. I can't understand it yet, it's so huge." (Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Ken Ferris)